Lockdown: No market for bananas, fear Odisha's Kalahandi fruit growers

By Express News Service

BHAWANIPATNA: Banana growers of Kalahandi are a worried lot. With markets opening for a few hours and temples closed, sale of the fruit has come down drastically in the last one month.

According to an assessment by horticulture wing, more than 2024 quintals of ripe bananas are lying with the farmers unsold as on Friday.

In the district, commercial cultivation of banana is done over 74 hectare of land and the coverage is more in Kesinga, Narla, Bhawanipatna, Jaipatna and Kalampur blocks.

A lead farmer of Gharla village under Kalampur village, Krushna Singh Lahajal had cultivated bananas in 3.5 acres of land.

On an average every year, he sells 1000 quintal of banana. However, traders have not turned up since a month and he currently has a stock of 30 quintal unsold. Recently, he distributed 15 quintal among his relatives and friends.

Similarly, another farmer of Boria village under Kesinga block Indubhusan Swain had grown the fruit in 3 acres. Although the crops are ripe, not a single trader has come forward to buy the 40 quintal produce. “Prior to the lockdown, I used to sell one quintal of banana for `1200. If the fruit is not sold on time, the entire stock will be damaged,” he said. The farmers have urged horticulture officials to extend help to them to tide over the crisis.