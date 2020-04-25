Lockdown: Section 144 at Odisha's Gorakhnath shrine

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Prohibitory orders were clamped at Gorakhnath shrine at Kerekera village under Raghunathpur police limits on Friday to prevent public gathering.

Usually, a ‘yagna’ is performed in the temple during this part of the year which is attended by devotees from across the district and outside.

However, with Covid-19 restrictions in place, the district administration decided to impose Section 144 at the temples and its adjoining areas.

This apart, Somanath haat and Kujang haat in the district were closed down by the administration on the day for violation of social distancing norms.