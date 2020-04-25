MGNREGS succour for lockdown-hit poor in Odisha

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: In a bid to provide employment to people in rural areas of the district during the lockdown, the district administration has chalked out a plan to provide employment to at least 15,000 people under the MGNREGS.

District Coordinator Sobhit Kumar Bishi said more than 8,000 people have already been engaged in different works in nine blocks of the district during this lockdown.

Initially, around 4,000 people had turned up to work under the scheme after the first phase lockdown concluded on April 14. As on Saturday, 8,373 people were engaged in various jobs.

Bishi said currently, various works including development of multi-utility gram panchayat tanks (model tanks), renovation of tanks, development of canals, land development, dug well and road are underway in the district.

Keeping an eye on the pandemic, all the Covid-19 guidelines are being followed at the work sites. Apart from maintaining social distancing, the workers are being provided sanitisers or soaps for hand washing. All of them have been asked to wear masks.