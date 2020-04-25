Odisha ASHA worker attacked by returnee in bid to bring him to quarantine centre

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: An ASHA worker was attacked by a West Bengal returnee when she went to Ambiki village to bring him to the quarantine centre on Thursday.

The man, Rabin Das, had reportedly returned from West Bengal a fortnight back but did not report himself to the administration.

The ASHA worker Sangita Mandal got information about him from local villagers and informed Medical Officer of Erasama CHC who asked her to bring him to the quarantine facility.

When she went to Das’ house and asked him to shift to the quarantine centre, he allegedly assaulted her. The man has been arrested by police after Mandal lodged a complaint.

Sarpanch of Ambiki panchayat Saudamini Pradhan stated that a few days back, a West Bengal returnee in the village was sent to Baghadi isolation centre but Das refused to go.

“He claimed that he had returned a fortnight back and hence, was not required to go into quarantine”, she said.

In another incident, sarpanch of Adhang panchayat Chinmayee Swain was assaulted by one Subrat Sahoo for allegedly not providing him PDS rice.