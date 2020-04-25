STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha ASHA worker attacked by returnee in bid to bring him to quarantine centre

The man, Rabin Das, had reportedly returned from West Bengal a fortnight back but did not report himself to the administration.

Published: 25th April 2020 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Representational image of Asha workers (Photo | S Senbgapandiyan, RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: An ASHA worker was attacked by a West Bengal returnee when she went to Ambiki village to bring him to the quarantine centre on Thursday.

The man, Rabin Das, had reportedly returned from West Bengal a fortnight back but did not report himself to the administration.

The ASHA worker Sangita Mandal got information about him from local villagers and informed Medical Officer of Erasama CHC who asked her to bring him to the quarantine facility.

When she went to Das’ house and asked him to shift to the quarantine centre, he allegedly assaulted her. The man has been arrested by police after Mandal lodged a complaint.

Sarpanch of Ambiki panchayat Saudamini Pradhan stated that a few days back, a West Bengal returnee in the village was sent to Baghadi isolation centre but Das refused to go.

“He claimed that he had returned a fortnight back and hence, was not required to go into quarantine”, she said.  

In another incident, sarpanch of Adhang panchayat Chinmayee Swain was assaulted by one Subrat Sahoo for allegedly not providing him PDS rice. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha ASHA workers coronavirus
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp