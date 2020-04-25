STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik talks to PM Modi on how to conduct 'Rath Yatra' amid COVID-19 lockdown

The world famous car festival is scheduled to be held on June 23, while Akshaya Tritiya, the day on which construction of the three chariots start, falls on April 26.

Published: 25th April 2020 09:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:30 AM   |  A+A-

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple on Wednesday, Rath Yatra

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has covered the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Puri in a cloud of uncertainty, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

The world famous car festival is scheduled to be held on June 23, while Akshaya Tritiya, the day on which construction of the three chariots start, falls on April 26.

The Chief Minister spoke to the Prime Minister over phone in the morning and discussed about how to organise Rath Yatra in the light of coronavirus outbreak.

The two leaders deliberated all issues relating to the annual festival that draws more than 10 lakh devotees, official sources said. The Rath Yatra this year assumes significance as the religious event has been held uninterrupted every year since 1736. Jagannath Temple, however, has remained closed for devotees since March 22. The temple rituals, though, are being carried out by priests as usual behind closed doors.

Earlier, the Government had suspended the Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj this year due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, Puri king Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb put the onus on both the Centre and State saying a decision on the mega event can be taken only after a new set of guidelines is issued following lifting of the nationwide lockdown on May 3. “We are bound to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre and the State Government in the interest of public health. Let us not practise religion in a manner which will put humankind in grave danger,” the Gajapati said.

The Managing Committee of the Sri Jagannath Temple also met on Friday to take a decision on the issue. The Gajapati said as per guidelines issued by the Centre, no religious festival can be held outside temples in public places till the lockdown is in force. The Sri Jagannath Temple Management Committee has to abide by it.

Deb, however, said all religious decisions in this regard can only be taken by Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati. A delegation of the Managing Committee including the Gajapati met the Shankaracharya in the evening to seek guidance from him over observance of Akshaya Tritiya Niti and other rituals. “In view of the prevailing restrictions, construction of chariots cannot be undertaken at the designated spot outside the temple premises.

However, the Akshaya Tritiya and other rituals relating to chariot construction will be conducted inside the temple,” he said after the meeting. The committee will again meet after the Centre issues fresh guidelines in connection with lockdown post May 3. The Gajapati has also requested the Centre to issue specific guidelines relating to the temple rituals and Rath Yatra.

Low pressure threat to State in Fani month

Bhubaneswar: With the State machinery occupied with Covid-19 pandemic, prediction of a low pressure in May might just bring more challenges for the Government and worries for the people. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Friday said a low pressure area is likely to form over south Andaman Sea and adjoining south-east Bay of Bengal around April 29

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Naveen Patnaik coronavirus covid 19 Rath Yatra PM Modi
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp