Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik talks to PM Modi on how to conduct 'Rath Yatra' amid COVID-19 lockdown

BHUBANESWAR: Even as the Covid-19 pandemic has covered the annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath at Puri in a cloud of uncertainty, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday held discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the issue.

The world famous car festival is scheduled to be held on June 23, while Akshaya Tritiya, the day on which construction of the three chariots start, falls on April 26.

The Chief Minister spoke to the Prime Minister over phone in the morning and discussed about how to organise Rath Yatra in the light of coronavirus outbreak.

The two leaders deliberated all issues relating to the annual festival that draws more than 10 lakh devotees, official sources said. The Rath Yatra this year assumes significance as the religious event has been held uninterrupted every year since 1736. Jagannath Temple, however, has remained closed for devotees since March 22. The temple rituals, though, are being carried out by priests as usual behind closed doors.

Earlier, the Government had suspended the Rukuna Rath Yatra of Lord Lingaraj this year due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown. Meanwhile, Puri king Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingha Deb put the onus on both the Centre and State saying a decision on the mega event can be taken only after a new set of guidelines is issued following lifting of the nationwide lockdown on May 3. “We are bound to follow the guidelines issued by the Centre and the State Government in the interest of public health. Let us not practise religion in a manner which will put humankind in grave danger,” the Gajapati said.

The Managing Committee of the Sri Jagannath Temple also met on Friday to take a decision on the issue. The Gajapati said as per guidelines issued by the Centre, no religious festival can be held outside temples in public places till the lockdown is in force. The Sri Jagannath Temple Management Committee has to abide by it.

Deb, however, said all religious decisions in this regard can only be taken by Puri Shankaracharya Swami Nischalananda Saraswati. A delegation of the Managing Committee including the Gajapati met the Shankaracharya in the evening to seek guidance from him over observance of Akshaya Tritiya Niti and other rituals. “In view of the prevailing restrictions, construction of chariots cannot be undertaken at the designated spot outside the temple premises.

However, the Akshaya Tritiya and other rituals relating to chariot construction will be conducted inside the temple,” he said after the meeting. The committee will again meet after the Centre issues fresh guidelines in connection with lockdown post May 3. The Gajapati has also requested the Centre to issue specific guidelines relating to the temple rituals and Rath Yatra.

