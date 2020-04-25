STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha forest staff fight coronavirus battle along West Bengal border

In a bid to check illegal movement along the porous Odisha-Bengal border, a posse of forest personnel has been deployed near all the connecting routes since the last couple of days.

Forest personnel guarding a road near Chandua along Odisha-WB border (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: Amid the rising concern over West Bengal link in rise of coronavirus cases in Odisha, the Forest department has stepped up vigil at the border routes to prevent entry of people from the neighbouring State.

This is for the first time Forest staff have been involved in the coronavirus fight after it was found that infected migrant workers are sneaking into the State by dodging border guards during the lockdown period.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) of Baripada Swayak Mallick said as per the direction of district administration, forest personnel have been deployed at all the rural routes along the long forest border.

A five-member team comprising forest staff, local sarpanch and villagers is guarding each of the inter-State routes under Deuli and Rashgobindpur ranges. Besides, five vehicles have been engaged in patrolling.

The DFO informed that there are five police stations under the two forest ranges. While Suliapada, Chandua and Jharpokharia come under Deuli range, Moroda and Rashgobindpur are in Rashgobindpur. The district shares nearly 140-km porous border with West Bengal under these two forest ranges.

Of the total nine identified inter-state routes, two are in Jharpokharia, three in Suliapada, one in Moroda and three in Rashgobindpur.

Besides, there other forest routes connecting both the States which are frequented by villagers. Since there have been reports of people entering illegally through these routes, strict vigil is being maintained by the forest staff with help of local villagers, Mallick said.

Some of the major routes are Salabano to Domasole, Chauldahani to Patharasole, Dhereidihi to Madhupur, Badsole to Dudhiasole, Bhatchhatar to Duhiasole, Bhalubasa, and Jambani, Bhaduasole to Dhumsaghi and Jhirani to Jhanuri.

Mayurbhanj Collector Vineet Bhardwaj said the administration decided to take the help of forest personnel who are well versed with the dense terrain and know all the routes along Odisha-West Bengal border.

“Besides, we received several complaints from locals about people sneaking into Odisha from West Bengal through forest routes,” he said. 

Bhardwaj hoped the deployment of police and forest personnel at strategic places will check illegal crossing along the border.

“Since the last few days, there have been no reports of people entering the district from West Bengal,” he added.

