Odisha Governor's secretary Meherda reviews coronavirus situation in Jajpur

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: Secretary to Governor Dr PK Meherda, who has been appointed by the State Government to oversee and monitor the Covid-19 situation in Jajpur, on Friday visited the district.

In the morning, he visited the Tata Steel Medica Covid hospital in Duburi where 10 positive patients are undergoing treatment. Dr Meherda held discussions with doctors and enquired about the treatment being extended to patients.

Later, he visited the Covid care centre at NC College in the district headquarters town where 22 healthcare workers including three doctors are being quarantined.

Dr Meherda reviewed the district’s Covid situation in the afternoon. Jajpur Collector Ranjan Das, ADM Mihir Mohanty, DRDA project director Indramani Nayak, Sub-Collector Narayan Chandra Dhal and Jajpur CDMO Sudhanshu Sekhar Bal were present.

Similarly, Additional Director General of Police Soumendra Kumar Priyadarshi visited Jajpur on the day and reviewed the implementation of 60-hour shutdown and arrangements at the containment zones in the district. He was accompanied by DIG Central Range Ashish Kumar Singh.

So far, of the total 12 positive cases in the district, 11 are active and one has recovered.