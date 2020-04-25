Odisha sarpanch ‘Collector’ bullies doctor, arrested

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Vested with Collector’s power, a sarpanch of Cuttack district on Friday commanded a lady doctor to attend the meeting convened by him and when she refused, he went berserk. The incident occurred in Nagaspur panchayat under Nischintakoili block.

Sudhansu Sekhar Bhuyan, the sarpanch, was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the doctor and other medical staff on duty at a public health centre (PHC).

As per the FIR filed by Dr Ajanta Mohanty, Bhuyan reached the hospital on Thursday and forced her to attend a meeting convened by him on Friday stating that he was empowered with the Collector power to command her.

When the doctor refused to attend the meeting citing her pre-scheduled engagement in Village Health and Nutrition Day programme, Bhuyan abused her with filthy language and threatened to transfer her to another centre.

He also scolded other hospital staff when they protested and went on the rampage on hospital premises by throwing chairs and tables.

Later, Dr Mohanty filed an FIR with Nemalo police. “A probe was conducted and basing on prima facie evidence, the sarpanch has been arrested under various sections of IPC, Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,” said IIC Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

The Odisha Government, earlier in the week, had empowered sarpanchs with the authority of Collector to deal with coronavirus outbreak invoking Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other legislations.