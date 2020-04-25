STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha sarpanch ‘Collector’ bullies doctor, arrested

Sudhansu Sekhar Bhuyan, the sarpanch, was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the doctor and other medical staff on duty at a public health centre.

Published: 25th April 2020 09:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:32 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, arrest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Vested with Collector’s power, a sarpanch of Cuttack district on Friday commanded a lady doctor to attend the meeting convened by him and when she refused, he went berserk. The incident occurred in Nagaspur panchayat under Nischintakoili block.

Sudhansu Sekhar Bhuyan, the sarpanch, was arrested for allegedly misbehaving with the doctor and other medical staff on duty at a public health centre (PHC).

As per the FIR filed by Dr Ajanta Mohanty, Bhuyan reached the hospital on Thursday and forced her to attend a meeting convened by him on Friday stating that he was empowered with the Collector power to command her.

When the doctor refused to attend the meeting citing her pre-scheduled engagement in Village Health and Nutrition Day programme, Bhuyan abused her with filthy language and threatened to transfer her to another centre.

He also scolded other hospital staff when they protested and went on the rampage on hospital premises by throwing chairs and tables.

Later, Dr Mohanty filed an FIR with Nemalo police. “A probe was conducted and basing on prima facie evidence, the sarpanch has been arrested under various sections of IPC, Epidemic Act, Disaster Management Act and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act,” said IIC Nihar Ranjan Mohanty.

The Odisha Government, earlier in the week, had empowered sarpanchs with the authority of Collector to deal with coronavirus outbreak invoking Disaster Management Act, 2005 and other legislations.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp