STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Reality check for Odisha government as 19 escape from quarantine centre in Rayagada

Seventeen truck drivers from Punjab and two from Uttar Pradesh were stranded in Andhra Pradesh after the 21- day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 by PM Narendra Modi.

Published: 25th April 2020 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th April 2020 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Doctors wearing protective suits before they start collecting swab from people, who are under home quarantine to test for COVID-19

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: While  the State Government is looking at a possible return of more than five lakh migrant workers after May 3, who would straightaway be put in institutional quarantine, it has got a reality check on things to come with 19 persons escaping from a centre in Raygada district on Thursday. According to reports, as many as 19 truck drivers from outside states who had been put up in a quarantine centre in Kerada village of the district fled in the wee hours.

Seventeen truck drivers from Punjab and two from Uttar Pradesh were stranded in Andhra Pradesh after the 21- day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24 by PM Narendra Modi. They had unloaded their vehicles in the state and were returning when the restrictions came into force. Unable to proceed further, the drivers reportedly left their empty trucks parked along the Andhra-Odisha border and pooled together in a single truck to reach their homes in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.

They were, however, stopped by Rayagada Police on March 25 and sent to institutional quarantine at Kerada High School. “As no passenger was allowed to travel in a goods vehicle, the drivers were restrained from proceeding further,” said Saravana Vivek, SP Rayagada. None of the drivers had symptoms of coronavirus and their 14-day quarantine period got over on April 7.

But, they were not allowed to leave due to the lockdown and subsequently because of its extension till May 3. Adequate arrangements were made for them at the centre even as their requests to let them go were turned down due to the lockdown. They managed to flee by breaking one of the windows of the school in the wee hours of Thursday, said the police officer. Seskhal police in Rayagada district have registered a case in this regard under Sections 188, 271 and 34 of the IPC and investigation into the matter is on.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha coronavirus cases Odisha quarantine centres Rayagada Rayagada quarantine centres
Coronavirus
Medics and family members arrive to perform burial of a person who died of COVID-19 during the nationwide lockdown in New Delhi Wednesday April 22 2020. (Photo | PTI)
Projection: 38,220 deaths, 5.35 lakh COVID-19 cases in India by mid-May
BMC medical workers taking samples of people who have cold and cough for testing of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (Photo| ANI)
14000 patients in India do not have any symptoms, hints ICMR
The Mobile Fever clinic bus and COVID-19 WAR ROOM was inaugurated by State DCM Laxman Savadi Union Minister Suresh Angadi Dist. Incharge Minister Jagdish Shettar and various other officials at the Smart CIty Command center today in Belagavi. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP/EPS)
With higher recovery rate, South leads the fight against the coronavirus
TRS working president KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)
The KTR interview | 'COVID crisis has told us we are one and very alike'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
Brian Lara once said: “The only batsman I would love to see by paying for the tickets and sitting in the stand just to watch him is none other than Sachin Tendulkar.” As the legendary Indian batsman turns 47 today, here are a few more quotes by his contemporaries in praise of 'the God of cricket.'
Best quotes on Sachin Tendulkar that will give cricket fans goosebumps on the Master Blaster's birthday. Ricky Ponting, Rahul Dravid, Wasim Akram and more
“A really nice guy… in a profession of a-holes,” planetfootball quotes a sports journalist once saying about former AC Milan superstar Kaka. The gifted Brazilian, who beat Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi to win the Ballon d'Or in 2007, is one among the mo
Ricardo Kaka birthday: Quoting Pele, Beckham and others, here is why everyone loves the iconic Ballon d'Or winner!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp