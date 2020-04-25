Retired but not out: Former cop feeds hungry mouths in Odisha amid lockdown

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: During crisis, there’s no retirement from serving people. The 58-year-old former deputy superintendent of police (DSP) of Sambalpur, Geetarani Panda, exemplifies this unflinching spirit of a public servant to help the needy. Spending around Rs 55,000 from her pension, the Sonapali resident has been providing dry ration kits to underprivileged families in at least five localities of the City.

Initially, she had collaborated with the volunteers of a local group, ‘Paschim Anchal Ekta Manch’, to distribute cooked meals among at least 200 people a day.

Not just that, she had even provided snacks and tea to policemen on duty at various check posts here. With increasing cases of corona being reported in the State, the volunteers were stopped from conducting meal distribution drives by officials of Sambalpur Municipal Corporation.

But, that wasn’t the end of a noble act. She started receiving calls from people in distress. She was informed about starvation, hunger and helplessness.

“I could not sit quite at home. At the same time, it wasn’t possible for anyone to cook and distribute meals alone,” Panda said.

However, if there’s a will, there’s a way. And, Panda found her way! Going door-to-door, she started distributing dry ration kits herself.

Soon, she found a few volunteers in the localities where she donated the kits. It’s been a week now that she provides funds to these volunteers, who purchase and distribute groceries to the needy families in their own localities.

After taking a voluntary retirement in 2017, she has been actively involved in philanthropic initiatives. Ask her about what she receives in return, she replies-’happiness.’

“I like helping people. During a massive crisis, it’s my small contribution to provide food to the needy,” she uttered with humility.