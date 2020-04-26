21 West Bengal returnees examined in Odisha

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Of the 43 persons who returned to Koraput district from West Bengal (WB) in the last one month, the district administration has so far been able to trace 21 persons till Saturday. After it was found out that most of the Covid-19 positive cases had a travel history to WB, the State Government had provided a list of 43 WB returnees to Koraput administration three days back.

They had reached their villages in various block and some had been under home quarantine. However, the Government asked the administration to trace out all 43 of them for health checkup. Sources said 21 of them who have been traced were medically examined and found to be in good health condition. All of them have completed 14-day quarantine period. Efforts are on to trace the others.