STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

21 West Bengal returnees examined in Odisha

Of the 43 persons who returned to Koraput district from West Bengal (WB) in the last one month, the district administration has so far been able to trace 21 persons till Saturday.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

A technician prepares to collect a nasal swab sample from a new coronavirus detection test at a drive-thru testing facility in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (Photo | AP)

Image for representational purpose only (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

DHENKANAL: Of the 43 persons who returned to Koraput district from West Bengal (WB) in the last one month, the district administration has so far been able to trace 21 persons till Saturday. After it was found out that most of the Covid-19 positive cases had a travel history to WB, the State Government had provided a list of 43 WB returnees to Koraput administration three days back. 

They had reached their villages in various block and some had been under home quarantine. However, the Government asked the administration to trace out all 43 of them for health checkup. Sources said 21 of them who have been traced were medically examined and found to be in good health condition. All of them have completed 14-day quarantine period. Efforts are on to trace the others.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
odisha coronavirus cases West Bengal returnee COVID 19 coronavirus
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar (Photo | AFP)
Masterclass: As Sachin Tendulkar turns 47, a look at his career in numbers
Gallery
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
Amazon Prime has an amazing collection of Telugu movies. Here are 7 movies made in the second decade of the 21st century that is worth spending your lockdown time on. No, 'Arjun Reddy' is not on the list. But Vijay Devarakonda obviously is.
New to Tollywood? Try watching these 7 amazing millennial Telugu movies on Amazon Prime
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp