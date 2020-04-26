STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Noon meal rice benefit eludes poor students of Odisha

Published: 26th April 2020 11:36 AM

School children share mid day meal.

School children share mid day meal. (EPS | Vinay Madapu)

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: While midday meals at schools have been stopped in view of coronavirus pandemic, nearly two lakh students of the district have been deprived of their share of rice that is to be distributed in lieu of the cooked food in the district. Following closure of schools on account of Covid-19 prevention measures, Secretary of School and Mass Education department on March 21 directed for one-time distribution of rice to students in lieu of mid-day meals for the period between March 15 and June 13.

Accordingly, all students including day-scholars and hostel inmates from Class-I to V are entitled for three kg rice per month, while students from Class-VI to VIII should get 4.5 kg per month apart from the ration quota of their families under National Food Security Act (NFSA) and State Food Security Act (SFSA). 
The authorities concerned were directed to tag beneficiary students with their nearby fair price shops (FPSs)/PDS outlets and through coupons issued by the respective school officials, their parents could collect the additional rice along with their normal quota of ration. 

Bishu Lakra, father of Class-VI student Prem Lakra of a school in Kuanrmunda block, said on Tuesday he and his son went to collect the regular and MDM ration quota at his regular PDS outlet but his son’s quota was denied. He was asked to collect the quota from the PDS outlet near his son’s school. “Due to the lockdown, there is no public transport available. How can I travel 12 km to Kuanrmunda and collect the nine kg MDM quota of rice”, he asked. 

Besides, at least 30,000 hostel inmates who were sent to their homes at far-flung areas have been deprived of their share.District Education Officer and District Project Coordinator to Samagra Siksha Abhiyan, Ranjan Giri said about 30,000 students of hostels are not entitled for rice in lieu of MDM as they get monthly stipend of `750 to `800. He said rice has not been distributed to 1.69 lakh students. Due to paucity of time, it was not possible to tag students to PDS outlets and FPSs near their houses. Hence, they were tagged to outlets close to their schools.

