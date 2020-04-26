STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha allows travel of labourers at workplace

From Odisha, have been accommodated in 2,610 camps in various districts of the State.

Published: 26th April 2020 11:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2020 11:49 AM   |  A+A-

Migrant labourers at a Covid Care Centre in Ganjam | express

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As steps have been initiated to kick-start the economy after relaxations were announced for starting industrial and MSME units, the Government on Saturday decided to facilitate travel of labourers stranded in the State to their work place. Since the stranded labourers have already completed the recommended quarantine period of 14 days in their respective camps, the recipient local authorities shall not insist on further quarantine of workers after their arrival at work place to facilitate immediate launching of the industries and MSMEs.

The issue was discussed at a meeting of inter-ministerial held on Saturday. Minister of State for Industries Dibyashankar Mishra said issues relating to travel of labourers to their places of work and problems relating to launch of the industrial units and MSMEs for production after a long period were discussed.
On account of the nationwide lockdown in the wake of Covid-19, about 86,000 workers including 16,000

From Odisha, have been accommodated in 2,610 camps in various districts of the State. Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said in an order that industries, agencies and labour contractors will be allowed to transport their labourers in dedicated and designated buses to the workplace within the State by maintaining social distancing and other relevant safety protocols prescribed by the Government.

Tripathy said the Collector concerned will issue movement pass to such contractors across the districts. The Collectors may requisition buses to facilitate such movement, if required. However, the expenditure in this regard will be borne by the the industry, agency and contractor concerned. The State Government decided to waive monthly payment of road tax by the requisitioned buses since they are off-road due to lockdown and will be made operational only for transport of workers. The Collectors of the host and recipient districts will work in close coordination while project directors of District Rural Development Agencies (DRDAs) will work as nodal officer. At the State level, Labour Commissioner and Transport Commissioner will coordinate. The Chief Secretary said a high-level committee will review the developments on a daily basis.

TAGS
Odisha labourers coronavirus COVID 19 MSME units
Coronavirus
Total lockdown in Chennai, Madurai, Coimbatore for four days from April 26
US President Donald Trump. (Photo| AP)
Injecting UV light 'inside the body' can kill COVID-19: Donald Trump
Here's how Americans thanked this Indian doc for her selfless service
TN cop sings remakes of Tamil songs to spread corona awareness

