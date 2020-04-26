Odisha man with West Bengal travel history tests COVID-19 positive, infects three others

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: The 58-year-old man of Jajpur with travel history to West Bengal, who was tested positive on April 20, has reportedly infected three others including two of his close relatives. This was informed by district officials on Saturday.

A resident of Basudevpur under Jajpur block who used to work as a transport labourer in Kolkata had come to his native village last month. Named as Case 73 by the State Government, he had come home in a van from Badabazar in Kolkata with two others on March 29 night and reached his village on March 30. He remained in home quarantine from March 30 to April 14. He visited some PDS retailers at his village on April 17 and met his friends three days later. He was asymptomatic.