Odisha migrant weaver flees Andhra Pradesh, reaches home on foot

KENDRAPARA: Alleging lack of proper amenities, a 40-year-old migrant weaver fled from a quarantine centre in Andhra Pradesh and walked 950 km for 12 days to reach his village here on Friday via Bhadrak district. The weaver, Chakradhar Mallick, was quarantined at a school in Srikakulam after Andhra Pradesh police stopped him from heading towards Odisha border. On April 12, he had started his journey on foot from Prathipadsu in Guntur district, where he worked at a spinning mill.

Having spent two days at the quarantine centre, Chakradhar claimed the labourers there weren’t provided with proper food. “We were given rice and tamarind soup (charu) thrice a day. The centre was extremely unhygienic and unlivable,” he alleged. The weaver was not alone throughout his journey. Desperate to be united with family members, several others were walking along the same route. They walked through dark nights to shield themselves from policemen and other law enforcing agencies. “Mobile phones were the only lifeline for us.

We managed to locate the routes using the cell phone. To gather strength, we also called our families often,” he added. At number of places, he changed his route after stumbling upon barricades or policemen.

Deserted shortcuts connecting villages to the highways turned ‘safe’ zones for Chakradhar, who was defying the norms of lockdown. “I reached Dhamanagar in Bhadrak on Friday morning. Police had blocked large areas of Dhamanagar. So, I took a village road to reach Chandabali, from where I reached my village, Manapur under Rajkanika block during evening,” he said. Meanwhile, social activists in the district have raised concerns about the lacuna in surveillance along the blocked routes.

“The weaver’s arrival proves that large numbers of migrant workers are still crossing borders without being noticed,” said Amarbara Biswal, a social worker. When contacted, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Kendrapada Niranjan Sethi warned that anyone defying social distancing and quarantine norms on arrival from other states or countries will be arrested. So far, 587 persons from abroad and 8, 870 people from other states have arrived the district. “We have placed them under home quarantine for two weeks,” he added.

Buying boat worth Rs 2lakh, 38 fishermen reach Sunapur

Berhampur: Purchasing a boat worth `2lakh, 38 fishermen from the State and Andhra Pradesh, reached Sunapur coast at Bahuda river mouth here taking the sea route from Chennai on March 20. The returnees were working on fishing trawlers there. Soon after their arrival, they were taken to Sunapur Marine police station for screening. Thereafter, they were sent to a quarantine facility at a school. Four days back, another group of 27 fishermen had arrived the State taking the same sea route.

