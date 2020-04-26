STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Registered shops to open today amid Covid norms in Odisha  

The Ganjam administration on Saturday notified a revised guideline on opening of shops and business establishments with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Ganjam administration on Saturday notified a revised guideline on opening of shops and business establishments with strict adherence to social distancing norms. According to the notification issued by Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, all the pharmaceutical shops will remain open round the clock and other shops would open from 7 am to 12 pm. 

All shops registered under the Odisha Shops & Commercial Establishments Act, 1956, including shops in residential areas, market complexes except shops in multi-brand and single brand malls, those outside the limits of municipal corporation would open with 50 per cent staff. While all the workers have to wear masks, maintaining of social distancing is mandatory.

However, tea stalls, roadside eateries, fast food joints, hotels, jewellery outlets, beauty parlours, salons, gyms, cloth stores, shops selling tobacco products will continue to remain closed. Shops selling food items  promoting spiting will be completely prohibited. Besides, the shops operating on Government land illegally shall not be permitted to open. It further stated that the shops which are not registered under the act shall not be allowed to open.

In another advisory, senior citizens have been advised not to come out and  registered shops directed to facilitate home delivery of essential commodities. The district administration has also asked parents not to allow their children to step outside the houses. Anyone violating the Covid-19 norms will face legal action under various sections of Disaster Management Act, 2005, and Covid-19 regulations 2020. 

