Akshaya Tritiya observed by farmers sans fanfare in Odisha's Cuttack

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Amidst the Covid-19 lockdown, farmers across the district on Sunday observed Akshaya Tritiya without pomp and gaiety to maintain social distancing.

The Akshaya Tritiya rituals mark the beginning of farming season and farmers start sowing the first seeds after offering prayer to their farming equipment at their agriculture land. However, in the absence of supply of certified high yielding paddy seeds by the State Government for kharif season, farmers have resorted to the use of indigenous seeds stocked in their houses.

While over 13,000 quintal of paddy seed is required for 1,88,000 hectares of cultivated land in 14 blocks of the district, the Government supplies 9,000 quintal. With no supply of paddy seeds by the Government, farmers are in a difficult position in procuring seeds amid the ongoing lockdown.

“We are doubtful whether the indigenous paddy seeds will germinate properly or not as these were collected through harvester machine,” said farmers urging the Government for immediate supply of certified seeds.

Chief District Agriculture Officer Mohan Prasad Sharma said the office is yet to receive paddy seeds from the Government. “We are advising farmers to start paddy cultivation by using paddy seeds stocked with them. We will be able to provide seeds to farmer only after availing it from Odisha State Seeds Corporation Limited (OSSC),” said Sharma.