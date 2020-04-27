STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19 cases in Odisha  rise to 103

With three more persons testing positive for Covid-19 in Sundargarh district, the total number of cases rose to 103 in Odisha. 

Published: 27th April 2020 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 07:47 AM

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With three more persons testing positive for Covid-19 in Sundargarh district, the total number of cases rose to 103 in Odisha.  The State has recorded on an average seven cases a day in the last six days. The new cases included two men, aged 23 and 60, and a 57-year-old woman. While one is from Rourkela, the two others are close contacts of a previous positive case of Bisra area. The jump in positive cases in the State has been marked in the past fortnight with 53 cases reported during the period. It took almost 26 days for the first 50 cases. As many as 20 cases have come to the fore in the last 72 hours. Meanwhile, not a single positive case has been reported from Bhubaneswar for the 12th consecutive day on Sunday. One more COVID patient from the city has recovered. The man continues to under treatment at AIIMS-Bhubaneswar for other chronic health conditions and will be discharged after complete recovery, an official said.

Odisha

Confirmed
103

Deaths
01

recovered
34

