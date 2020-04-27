COVID-19 facility near Odisha's Nuapada DHH sparks worry

By Express News Service

NUAPADA: The close proximity of the special Covid hospital to the new district headquarters hospital (DHH) here has sparked concern among the locals.The Covid hospital has been made operational in the old DHH building which is located just opposite to the new district headquarters hospital which witnesses a lot of visitors every day. The Covid hospital started functioning from March 23.

Though the State Government guidelines don’t allow construction of Covid facilities in close proximity to district hospitals, the one in Nuapada is located barely 50 metre from the mother and child health centre (MCH) , which witnesses a footfall of more than 200 patients in a day. The new DHH, its general OPD and Aahar centre stand adjacent to the MCH.

The hospital’s location has triggered panic among people who fear that if Covid positive patients are housed at the facility for treatment, safety of hundreds will be at stake.Contacted, Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Kali Prasad Behera said the Covid hospital in the old DHH building is a temporary arrangement. “A 200-bed full-fledged Covid hospital has already been set up at the newly constructed SC/ST hostel under Anwesha Yojana in Silda area, around five km from the DHH. After it is inaugurated, the existing one will be closed,” he said.

The CDMO claimed that the DHH was opened in a state of urgency to start screening and collect samples of people having travel histories. However, no patients have been admitted to the facility so far, he added.