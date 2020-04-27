Five blocks, Jajpur municipality declared red zones

By Express News Service

JAJPUR: In view of the rising Covid-19 positive cases, the district administration on Sunday declared five blocks and a municipality as containment zones. These blocks are Jajpur, Dasharathpur, Binjharpur, Bari and Korei besides Jajpur Municipality. These new containment zones will be shutdown from 12 pm on April 27 and till 6 pm on April 29.

“Restrictions will be similar to that of the shutdown in these containment areas. Business establishments will be shut during the period. However, medicine shops will be allowed to remain open,” said Jajpur Collector Ranjan Kumar Das. During this period, sample collection will be expedited in the zones. Das said shops will be allowed to do business as usual from 6 am to 11 am from April 30. Earlier in the morning, the administration declared four villages under two more gram panchayats (GPs) of Dasarathapur block as containment zones after six persons tested Covid-19 positive on Saturday night. The containment zones are Katikata and Bihipur village under Katikata GP and Mohanty Patna and Mallikapur in Mallikapur GP. An official order stated that supply of essentials and medicines will be ensured through various teams formed by the district administration. Meanwhile, the 60-hour shutdown imposed in Jajpur district was lifted at 10 am on the day.