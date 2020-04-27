STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
'India cares' volunteers help people in distress

By Asish Mehta
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: An Indian woman, who had travelled to US in February to meet her granddaughters, was running out of her diabetes medicines. Once her problem was flagged on the social media, a volunteer of India Cares got her family members get in touch with a doctor in Seattle who provided a prescription for her medicines on April 21.

Similarly, Manoj Samal, a Jajpur native working as a migrant labourer in Salem, wanted mortal remains of his brother brought back home. Manoj’s brother had died in a road accident in Tamil Nadu. The voluntary organisation stepped in and helped him get back mortal remains of his brother to Jajpur on April 23 night.
With the country in lockdown and people facing immense hardships, people from various walks of life have joined hands to help those in need. That is how India Cares was born. Formed on April 16, it has volunteers across the globe who have supported people on requests received on different social media platforms.

With 1,500 volunteers in India and abroad like US and Jakarta, India Cares receives requests on its Twitter handle and through telephone calls made to volunteers. In fact, 30 percent of its volunteers are in Odisha. People contact the members through WhatsApp which is managed by a six-member core group and over 250 on Telegram messaging application, said the organisation’s core group member, Naimisha, a Delhi University student and currently in her hometown Bhubaneswar due to the lockdown. Two migrant labourers had met with an accident in Hyderabad on April 23 and India Cares facilitated their treatment.

“On getting information about the mishap, we got in touch with the office of KT Rama Rao, working president of Telangana Rashtra Samiti. Extremely thankful to him for providing help,” Home Department posted on its Twitter handle on April 23 and tagged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and India Cares.
India Cares was formed by senior IPS officer and CESU CEO Arun Bothra after he helped arrange camel milk from Rajasthan for a Mumbai-based woman’s three-and-a-half year-old autistic child. The need to form the organisation arose as Bothra started receiving more such requests from across the country during the lockdown period.

India Cares receives over 50 emergency assistance requests on an average every day and has 11 per cent volunteers in Maharashtra, eight percent in Uttar Pradesh, six percent in Delhi and five percent each in Gujarat and Haryana. It has a link on its Twitter handle for persons interested to join as volunteers.
“One of the volunteers of India Cares helped her family members get in touch with a doctor in Seattle who provided a prescription of her medicines on April 21,” said Naimisha, a Delhi University student and core member of the organisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
