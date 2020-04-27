Koraput to have more COVID-19 quarantine centres

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: The district administration is gearing up to set up more temporary quarantine facilities for housing migrant workers, who would return post May 3.A survey to ascertain the number of migrant returnees is on. More centres would be established if the number of returnees exceeds the present arrangement, said CDMO Makaranada Behura

Panchayati Raj department officials along with sarpanchs have begun conducting surveys to prepare the preliminary data about the migrant labourers. According to sources, more than 9,000 migrant labourers hailing from the district are currently stranded in different states.

So far, 240 Covid care centres with 1,591 beds have already been set up in 14 blocks of Koraput district, including Jeypore, Borrigumma, Kotpad, Boipariguda, Kundra, Bandhugam, Narayanpatana, Laxmipur, Dasmantpur, Koraput, Semiliguda, Pottangi, Nandapur and Lamataput.

Out of these, 19 centres are located in Jeypore, Kotpad, Koraput and Sunabeda. These centres have been provided with all basic amenities, including sanitation, water facility, power supply and security. At present, 279 migrants are staying in these centres.