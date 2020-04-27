Mohammad Rafiq takes oath as Orissa High Court Chief Justice

By IANS

BHUBANESWAR: Justice Mohammad Rafiq took oath as the new Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court on Monday.

Justice Rafiq was administered the oath of office by Odisha Governor Ganeshi Lal here.

Following the recommendation of the Supreme Court Collegium, President Ram Nath Kovind had transferred Justice Rafiq to Orissa High Court.

He earlier served as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Rafiq was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court in November, 2019.

The Orissa High Court was functioning under the aegis of Acting Chief Justice Sanju Panda since January 5 this year.