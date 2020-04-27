STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik discusses Odia workers’ return with Gujarat, Maharashtra CMs

Besides, 2,610 camps have been set up for around 87,000 workers belonging to other states.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Taking forward the decision to facilitate homecoming of migrant workers post-May 3, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday held discussions with his Gujarat and Maharashtra counterparts Vijay Rupani and Uddhav Thackeray respectively.

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also took part in the discussion that focused on the modalities of identifying and transporting the migrant workers after the lockdown is lifted.As per official estimates, there are over four lakh Odia workers stranded in Gujarat and Maharashtra. While migrant workers from Odisha are mostly concentrated in Surat, Gujarat, they are scattered all over Maharashtra.

Besides, large number of workers from Odisha are also stranded in other states including Telengana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. The State expects return of five to 7.5 lakh workers once the restrictions are relaxed on May 3. The chief ministers and the Union Minister agreed upon constituting coordination committees with senior officials of respective states to ensure the stranded workers are brought back safely, and in a dignified manner. They will be brought back mainly by special buses arranged by Odisha Government. Other modes of transportation will also be examined.

Those wanting to return will have to register their name and address on the State Government portal covid19.odisha.gov.in and will be placed under quarantine for 14 days after they reach here. They will be given an incentive of `2000 each on successful completion of the quarantine period. The Odisha Government will request Gujarat and Maharashtra as well as other states en-route to waive road tax on buses that will be engaged to bring the workers back.

Official sources maintained that 7,086 temporary quarantine centres have already been set up in 6,798 gram panchayats of the State. In all, 1,69,406 beds have been readied to provide Covid care services in rural areas.

