Odisha farmers worship Mother Earth

By Express News Service

KENDRAPARA: Amid the coronavirus panic, a large numbers of farmers observed Akshaya Tritiya in the coastal district on Sunday. The farmers also performed ‘Akhi Muthi’, a ritual which involves sowing the first seeds of the year in their fields. Apart from worshipping Mother Earth, they decorated their ploughing equipment.

On the day, bullocks were taken to the nearest river/pond and given a bath. Farmers then painted the bullocks’ horns and put an ornamented shawl over them. The animals were then worshipped. Usually, people start construction work of their new houses/buildings on Akshaya Tritiya. However, the practice had to be stopped this year due to lockdown.