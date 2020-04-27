‘Thala Utha’ ritual observed in Odisha's Sambalpur

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The ‘Thala Utha’ ritual, which marks the beginning of preparation for Sital Sasthi Jatra, was performed in a low-key manner in Shivalayas across the city on Sunday. The ritual is usually performed with much fanfare every year.The Sital Sasthi Jatra, celebrated to mark the marriage of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati, is scheduled to be held on May 27.

The Thala Utha ritual was observed in Loknath Baba of Jhaduapada, Balunkeshwar Baba of Nandapada and Jageswar Baba of Mudipada. Priests of the temples performed puja in absence of senior members of the localities. The ritual also marks the beginning of fund raising for the ensuing festival with representatives moving from door to door in their respective areas to collect funds.Unlike previous years, a handful of people turned up at the Shivalayas.

Unique celebration

Jagatsinghpur: Farmers observed Akshaya Tritiya festival in an innovative way in the district on Sunday. Farmers under the banner of Gorakhnath Krushak Mahasangh performed yajna in front of Ganesh temple and spread awareness to place Tulsi plant in front of each farmer household. The organisation also distributed packets of Kalabati rice to 100 farmers. Besides, 100 Arjun plants were distributed among dairy farmers.