STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

‘Thala Utha’ ritual observed in Odisha's Sambalpur

The Sital Sasthi Jatra, celebrated to mark the marriage of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati, is scheduled to be held on May 27.  

Published: 27th April 2020 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2020 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

SAMBALPUR: The ‘Thala Utha’ ritual, which marks the beginning of preparation for Sital Sasthi Jatra, was performed in a low-key manner in Shivalayas across the city on Sunday. The ritual is usually performed with much fanfare every year.The Sital Sasthi Jatra, celebrated to mark the marriage of Lord Shiva and his consort Goddess Parvati, is scheduled to be held on May 27.    

The Thala Utha ritual was observed in Loknath Baba of Jhaduapada, Balunkeshwar Baba of Nandapada and Jageswar Baba of Mudipada. Priests of the temples performed puja in absence of senior members of the localities. The ritual also marks the beginning of fund raising for the ensuing festival with representatives moving from door to door in their respective areas to collect funds.Unlike previous years, a handful of people turned up at the Shivalayas.

Unique celebration

Jagatsinghpur: Farmers observed Akshaya Tritiya festival in an innovative way in the district on Sunday. Farmers under the banner of  Gorakhnath Krushak Mahasangh performed yajna in front of Ganesh temple and spread awareness to place Tulsi plant in front of each farmer household. The organisation also distributed packets of Kalabati rice to 100 farmers. Besides, 100 Arjun plants were distributed among dairy farmers.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Thala Utha Sital Sasthi Jatra Shivalayas
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen COVID-19 financial crisis: Jean Drèze
North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un. (Photo | AFP)
Where is North Korea's supreme leader Kim Jong Un?
Gallery
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is mostly glued to their mobiles and laptops watching movies and shows on OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime. While most of the OTT platforms are customized according to the genre the user usually watches, most of the time one doesn't get to actually come across thousands on movies that are hidden. And Netflix is no different. Here is the list of secret codes that will help you to unravel hidden movies, shows on Netflix.
Check out the complete list of secret codes for unraveling hidden movies, shows on Netflix
'Avengers: Endgame', MCU's most successful movie ever,  was released in India this day, last year. As the story finally come to a close with 'earth's mightiest heroes' giving everything they had in their final stand against the 'mad titan'. A big chapter
Avengers: Endgame final fight scene had callbacks from Spiderman, Iron Man and Age of Ultron! Here are 18 awesome references from other MCU movies for true fans
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp