Triple whammy for gram growers of Odisha

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BARIPADA: When harvesting of rabi crops should have been at its peak, Mayurbhanj farmers struggling with the perils of lockdown and labour crisis are now staring at huge losses due to untimely rainfall and hailstorm.

Rangalal Mohanto with his damaged crop | Express

In the past two days, unfavourable weather caused extensive damage to the green and black grams grown in Shamakhunta block of the district. The farmers were expecting a bumper yield this year.

The last 15 days in April are usually considered to be the ideal period for harvest of rabi crop. However, the harvest was delayed due to lack of labourers. A farmer of Sindurgoura village, Rangalal Mohanta, claimed that two varieties of grams grown over eight acres were all damaged.“With the help from family members, we have managed to salvage some portions of the yield. But, it was difficult to cover the bigger patches of cultivation,” said another farmer Kuni Mohanta.

Besides, stagnant water in the fields is a greater cause of worry for farmers. “Usually, we make net profit worth `8,000 by selling a quintal of the grams in local markets,” the farmers claimed.

Meanwhile, Deputy Director of Agriculture, District Damodar Sethi said the department would look into the matter soon.

“If the farmers approach the Assistant Agriculture Officer for selling their crop, we will take up the procurement initiative as per the direction of Collector,” he added.

