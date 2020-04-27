Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in takes key role in stranded Odias’ return

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas Dharmendra Pradhan on Sunday underscored the importance of registration of all Odia migrants before their return to the State.Talking to around 300 representatives of Odias living in other states of the country through video conferencing from New Delhi, Pradhan exhorted them to create awareness among the stranded people about the protocols to be maintained as per the Covid-19 guidelines before and after their return to Odisha.He said the State Government is working in close coordination with the Centre for smooth return of Odias living outside the State.

However, the primary responsibility of the people stuck outside Odisha is to register their names in the portal of the Government so that all safety measures could be maintained to stop the spread of coronavirus.

While registration will be compulsory for all the persons willing to return, he said they shall undergo quarantine for 14 days on their return home. They will be provided other benefits including financial assistance.

Pradhan further requested the leaders of the non-resident Odia communities living in different states to take care of the food requirements of the migrant labourers and other stranded people.Lauding the far sighted initiatives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to check the pandemic, the Union Minister said cooperation from all is required to defeat coronavirus.Earlier on the day, Pradhan had a discussion with Patnaik and Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on the safe return of stranded Odia migrants there.