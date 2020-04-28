STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
140 eateries open along highways in Odisha amid nationwide lockdown

'The eateries and repair shops were opened in the last week of March for the convenience of goods vehicle drivers,' said an official.

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: At least 140 eateries and 223 repair shops are functioning along the highways passing through Odisha to ensure unhindered movement of vehicles carrying essential commodities.

In its order on March 25, Principal Secretary, department of Water Resources and in charge of State-level monitoring unit on goods and services, had asked all Collectors and SPs to ensure swift movement of goods vehicles and opening of dhabas along the National and State Highways in Odisha.

With a view to achieve this and facilitate smooth inter-intra movement of goods vehicles, roadside dhabas and vehicle repair shops along the highways are allowed to operate. As per the Government order one shop in every 20 km or as per the decision of district administration, shall remain open after ensuring that they are located away from towns and cities.

“The eateries and repair shops were opened in the last week of March for the convenience of goods vehicle drivers,” said an official.

In Khurda district, 26 repair shops and five eateries are open while in Cuttack district 12 repair shops are open, among others. However, apart from those riding goods vehicles, no persons are allowed to visit the dhabas.

Confectionery owner fined Rs 5,000

Confectionery owner was fined Rs 5,000 by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday for opening the shop in violation of lockdown restrictions in the city.Corporation officials said the shop on Cuttack-Puri Road at Bomkhal was selling sweets and snacks in the evening breaking the lockdown guidelines for which he was fined by Zonal deputy commissioner of the civic body. BMC reiterated that there will be no relaxation on opening of stalls in the Capital during lockdown. Vendors and stalls selling essential commodities such as grocery, vegetables, fruits and medicine are only permitted to open.

