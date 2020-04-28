Coronavirus shadow over Odisha farmers’ fate

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR: The Covid-19 lockdown has spelt doom for farmers of Ganjam district. While some paddy farmers were unable to sell their produce to millers, vegetable growers have left the crops to rot in agricultural lands in the absence of transportation facilities.

In December, 1.34 lakh farmers had registered to sell paddy of whom, 56,000 weren’t able to sell their produce to millers till January-end. In mid-March, the district administration found out that there are 12,000 farmers awaiting for tokens to take part in the procurement process. Although tokens were issued to them, only 2000 farmers could sell their produce till March 24 when nationwide lockdown was imposed and procurement stopped.

For vegetable growers, the situation isn’t any different. Although farmers got bumper harvest this season, they are not able to sell the produce in markets. This despite the fact that the State Government had assured the farmers to provide them passes to take their produce to local markets for sale.

Mohan Pradhan of Kantapada village under Chatrapur block had raised vegetables like tomatoes, brinjal and pumpkin over 28 acres of land with the help of share croppers. But, he could hardly sell 10 per cent of the total yield due to lack of transportation. Similarly, Kuna Dash of Bipulingi village grew tomatoes in his agricultural land but in the absence of buyers, the helpless farmers is not willing to harvest the crop.

“Even if I harvest, the vegetables will rot within a short span of time. So, I decided not to spend any more money in hiring labourers to harvest the crop. I have no other option,” he said.

Kandhu Raula of the same village had grown green chilli over 20 acres but he could not sell any of them. He is now drying the crop to sell as dry chillies.