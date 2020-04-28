Lockdown: Desperate to reach home, Odisha man walks for 300 km from Bengal along railway track

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Having exhausted the meagre wages that he earned in surviving the lockdown, a 60-year-old migrant labourer walked for nearly 300 km along the railway tracks over a week to reach his house in Jagatsinghpur district from West Bengal.

Benudhar Mallick arrived in his village Bodal under Naugaon block on Sunday evening and was sent to institutional quarantine for 14 days.He was working as a daily wager in a jute mill at North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The mill, he said, was closed due to the lockdown and its owner asked all the workers to leave after clearing their dues. As transportation had come to a halt, Mallick had no other option but to stay where he was. He spent his month’s earning in buying grocery, vegetables and medicines.

“Unlike Odisha, the West Bengal Government did not provide free cooked food to stranded migrant labourers”, he said.With no other resources to survive, Mallick decided to return to Odisha and fortunately, he found company. Another Odia worker of the jute mill Pradip Swain, belonging to Mutunia village of Puri district, also decided to return to the State on his cycle and agreed to take Mallick along.

The workers started their journey from North Parganas on April 18 and arrived at Barrackpore after cycling for 150 km. When they reached Balasore border, police prevented them from entering the district and sent them back to West Bengal in a truck. “We didn’t know which part of West Bengal we were dropped at but the truck stopped near a petrol pump where the employees helped us with food”, he said.

Determined to return home, the two decided to park the cycle at that fuel station and walk to Odisha along railway track to reach their destination quickly. At some places, few good Samaritans ensured that they don’t go hungry on their way back home and provided them cooked food packets, dry food and water.

After walking for nearly 300 km, they reached Cuttack on Sunday. As Mallick didn’t get a vehicle to reach his village Bodal, he sought help of a pick-up van driver who was proceeding towards Nayahaat in Puri to deliver essential commodities. The driver dropped him and Swain at Nayahaat and from there Mallick again walked to Bodal, which is five km away from Puri border. Swain, similarly, proceeded to his village by foot.

There are 250 migrant workers like Mallick from Badol village who are currently stranded at different states and of them, 95 workers have registered online in the State Government’s Covid website to return.