STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown no deterrent to sand smugglers in Odisha

As many as three ghats of Mahanadi river are located in Raghunathpur tehsil while seven of Chitroptala are in Tirtol.

Published: 28th April 2020 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sand mining underway at the riverbed. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The lockdown may have put an end to all outdoor activities but for sand mafia of the district, it is business as usual. Despite the restrictions, illegal lifting of sand from beds of different rivers continues unabated right under the nose of the district administration.

In violation of lockdown guidelines, tractors, JCB machines, pumps and trucks have been pressed into service by the mafia to lift sand from Mahanadi, Devi and  Chitroptala rivers flowing through the district. Jagatsinghpur has 18 sand ghats in total.

As many as three ghats of Mahanadi river are located in Raghunathpur tehsil while seven of Chitroptala are in Tirtol. Similarly, two ghats of Devi river are in Jagatsinghpur, three in Biridi  and as many in Nuagaon tehsil.

Sources said the Revenue department had awarded lease of ghats to locals bidders for lifting of sand. While their lease deed expired on March 31, no fresh tender has been invited for the ghats. However, the bidders continue to lift sand illegally taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis as the administration remains busy in enforcing preventive measures for the pandemic.

As per Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rule, no lease of quarries shall be granted by the competent authority unless there is a mining plan prepared by the bidder and duly approved by the authorised officer for development of the mineral deposits. However, many persons are illegally carrying out the activity without submitting the mining plan.

The sand smuggling is rampant at Alipingal ghat of Devi river where many Hywa, trucks and tractors have been engaged to lift sand allegedly with the knowledge of local revenue inspectors.Social activist Chandrakant Das alleged that despite the lockdown, sand is being smuggled from Alipingal ghat in Jagatsinghpur tehsil in connivance with the local revenue officials. Despite several complaints against the illegal practice, no action has been against the sand mafia, he claimed.

Jagatsinghpur Tehsildar Manas Ranjan Bhoi admitted that many bidders, who obtained environmental clearance till June 2020, are yet to submit their mining plans. “It is illegal to lift sand without mining plan. Action will be taken against those involved in this illegal practice,” he said.Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur police has seized a truck and Hywa for illegally transporting sand and imposed a fine of `26,000 on each of the vehicle.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha sand smuggling
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp