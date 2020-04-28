Lockdown no deterrent to sand smugglers in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: The lockdown may have put an end to all outdoor activities but for sand mafia of the district, it is business as usual. Despite the restrictions, illegal lifting of sand from beds of different rivers continues unabated right under the nose of the district administration.

In violation of lockdown guidelines, tractors, JCB machines, pumps and trucks have been pressed into service by the mafia to lift sand from Mahanadi, Devi and Chitroptala rivers flowing through the district. Jagatsinghpur has 18 sand ghats in total.

As many as three ghats of Mahanadi river are located in Raghunathpur tehsil while seven of Chitroptala are in Tirtol. Similarly, two ghats of Devi river are in Jagatsinghpur, three in Biridi and as many in Nuagaon tehsil.

Sources said the Revenue department had awarded lease of ghats to locals bidders for lifting of sand. While their lease deed expired on March 31, no fresh tender has been invited for the ghats. However, the bidders continue to lift sand illegally taking advantage of the coronavirus crisis as the administration remains busy in enforcing preventive measures for the pandemic.

As per Odisha Minor Mineral Concession Rule, no lease of quarries shall be granted by the competent authority unless there is a mining plan prepared by the bidder and duly approved by the authorised officer for development of the mineral deposits. However, many persons are illegally carrying out the activity without submitting the mining plan.

The sand smuggling is rampant at Alipingal ghat of Devi river where many Hywa, trucks and tractors have been engaged to lift sand allegedly with the knowledge of local revenue inspectors.Social activist Chandrakant Das alleged that despite the lockdown, sand is being smuggled from Alipingal ghat in Jagatsinghpur tehsil in connivance with the local revenue officials. Despite several complaints against the illegal practice, no action has been against the sand mafia, he claimed.

Jagatsinghpur Tehsildar Manas Ranjan Bhoi admitted that many bidders, who obtained environmental clearance till June 2020, are yet to submit their mining plans. “It is illegal to lift sand without mining plan. Action will be taken against those involved in this illegal practice,” he said.Meanwhile, Jagatsinghpur police has seized a truck and Hywa for illegally transporting sand and imposed a fine of `26,000 on each of the vehicle.