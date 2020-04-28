Lockdown: Parents in Odisha seek safe return of children from Kota

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: Parents of students stuck in Kota, Rajasthan, on Monday reiterated demand for bringing their children back to Sundargarh. They met senior Congress leader and former Birmitrapur MLA George Tirkey on Monday and sought his intervention.

Tirkey said like the Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh governments, Odisha Government should immediately ensure safe return of the students from Kota.

At least 113 students of Rourkela and about 1,000 from other parts of the Stage taking private coaching for medical and engineering examinations are stranded in Kota, which is a Covid-19 hotspot.