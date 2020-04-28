Lockdown: Shops in Cuttack to remain open from 7 am to 11 am

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday modified its order on the opening of shops amid lockdown. The civic body has allowed the opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops in the city from 7 am to 11 am.

“While the single brand and multi brand retail malls, which include large showrooms with walk-in customer service selling single brand or multi brand items like electronics, electrical appliances, clothes and other non-essential items are to remain closed, neighbourhood and standalone shops which include small shops having over-the counter sale facility are to remain open,” the order stated.

All shops will have to ensure that three feet distance is maintained between the customers, failing which it will be treated as a violation of the social distancing guideline and necessary action will be taken, the modified order said while restricting the opening time of shops in the morning slot from 7 am to 11 am.

On Sunday, the civic body had issued a notification allowing all neighbourhood, standalone shops and shops in residential complexes registered under the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956 to remain open in two slots from 6 am to 11 am, and 11 am to 5 pm.

It had disallowed all shops in single and multi brand retail malls to remain open during the lockdown. As a result, many showrooms selling non-essential goods were found to have been opened in the city raising concern among the residents over spread of the coronavirus and subsequently forcing the civic body to modify its order.