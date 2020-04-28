STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Lockdown: Shops in Cuttack to remain open from 7 am to 11 am

All shops will have to ensure that three feet distance is maintained between the customers, failing which it will be treated as a violation of the social distancing guideline.

Published: 28th April 2020 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | MK Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC) on Monday modified its order on the opening of shops amid lockdown. The civic body has allowed the opening of neighbourhood and standalone shops in the city from 7 am to 11 am.

“While the single brand and multi brand retail malls, which include large showrooms with walk-in customer service selling single brand or multi brand items like electronics, electrical appliances, clothes and other non-essential items are to remain closed, neighbourhood and standalone shops which include small shops having over-the counter sale facility are to remain open,” the order stated.

All shops will have to ensure that three feet distance is maintained between the customers, failing which it will be treated as a violation of the social distancing guideline and necessary action will be taken, the modified order said while restricting the opening time of shops in the morning slot from 7 am to 11 am.

On Sunday, the civic body had issued a notification allowing all neighbourhood, standalone shops and shops in residential complexes registered under the Odisha Shops and Commercial Establishments Act, 1956 to remain open in two slots from 6 am to 11 am, and 11 am to 5 pm.

It had disallowed all shops in single and multi brand retail malls to remain open during the lockdown. As a result, many showrooms selling non-essential goods were found to have been opened in the city raising concern among the residents over spread of the coronavirus and subsequently forcing the civic body to modify its order. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Cuttack coronavirus covid 19 lockdown cuttack shops
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp