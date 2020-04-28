STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Mukti Mandap scholars bat for conduct of Rath Yatra

The scholars said guidance of Sankaracharya, who is the statutory president of the Mukti Mandap Board, should be sought into the matter. This year, Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 23.

Published: 28th April 2020 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple on Wednesday, Rath Yatra

Three chariots kept ready in front of Jagannath temple (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

PURI: With uncertainty looming over Rath Yatra in view of Covid-19 crisis, Mukti Mandap Board, the high seat of religious scholars in Sri Jagannath temple, has urged the State Government to conduct the annual festival for continuity of traditions and rituals related to the deities.

In a release on Monday, the scholars suggested the Government and Sri Jagannath temple administration to hold the festival without participation of devotees and amid tight security with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Pandit Biswanath Mishra, vice-president of Mukti Mandap Board, stated that only a handful of servitors can conduct the rituals and chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra be pulled by a limited number of police personnel from the Simhadwara of the temple to Gundicha temple.

“The event should be telecasted live so that devotees can see it from their homes. All entry and exit points of the town can be sealed to prevent entry of devotees”, he said.

The scholars said guidance of Sankaracharya, who is the statutory president of the Mukti Mandap Board, should be sought into the matter. This year, Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 23. A senior servitor in charge of Lord Balabhadra during the proceedings of Rath Yatra, Haladhar Dasmahapatra has also written to the Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingh Deb for discussion on organising Snan Yatra and Rath Yatra.

Haladhar stated that there is consensus among all the Daitapatis on organising the rituals by following the Government guidelines on coronavirus. As per tradition Daitapatis are in charge of the rituals of Rath Yatra till the deities return to main temple. Meanwhile, chariot construction work has started after the ‘aajnamallyas’ from the deities were ceremonially handed over to three Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) on Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rath Yatra coronavirus covid 19 Mukti Mandap
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp