Mukti Mandap scholars bat for conduct of Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

PURI: With uncertainty looming over Rath Yatra in view of Covid-19 crisis, Mukti Mandap Board, the high seat of religious scholars in Sri Jagannath temple, has urged the State Government to conduct the annual festival for continuity of traditions and rituals related to the deities.

In a release on Monday, the scholars suggested the Government and Sri Jagannath temple administration to hold the festival without participation of devotees and amid tight security with strict adherence to social distancing norms.

Pandit Biswanath Mishra, vice-president of Mukti Mandap Board, stated that only a handful of servitors can conduct the rituals and chariots of Lord Jagannath, Devi Subhadra and Lord Balabhadra be pulled by a limited number of police personnel from the Simhadwara of the temple to Gundicha temple.

“The event should be telecasted live so that devotees can see it from their homes. All entry and exit points of the town can be sealed to prevent entry of devotees”, he said.

The scholars said guidance of Sankaracharya, who is the statutory president of the Mukti Mandap Board, should be sought into the matter. This year, Rath Yatra is scheduled to be held on June 23. A senior servitor in charge of Lord Balabhadra during the proceedings of Rath Yatra, Haladhar Dasmahapatra has also written to the Gajapati Maharaj Dibyasingh Deb for discussion on organising Snan Yatra and Rath Yatra.

Haladhar stated that there is consensus among all the Daitapatis on organising the rituals by following the Government guidelines on coronavirus. As per tradition Daitapatis are in charge of the rituals of Rath Yatra till the deities return to main temple. Meanwhile, chariot construction work has started after the ‘aajnamallyas’ from the deities were ceremonially handed over to three Biswakarmas (chief carpenters) on Sunday.