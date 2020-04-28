Odisha's Koraput reports first coronavirus case

By Express News Service

KORAPUT/JEYPORE: With the district reporting its first Covid-19 case on Monday, the administration launched containment measures, sealing the Podagada village and adjoining areas within three km radius.

A 22-year male staff nurse who had recently returned from West Bengal to join medical service here has been confirmed with the disease.

A resident of Podagada, he was working in a private hospital at Kolkata for the last six months. When the State Government advertised for appointment of nursing staff in Covid-19 hospitals, he had applied online and was selected. He was called for certificate verification on April 10 but due to the lockdown, he could not arrive at Koraput on the day.

However, two of his cousins from Podagada went to Kolkata in an SUV and brought him back to the village on April 13. When villagers came to know about them, they informed the health officials about travel history of the three. The officials then medically examined the three youths and sent them to a quarantine centre in the village.

Sources said the staff nurse had planned to meet the chief district medical officer a day later to request for re-verification of his certificates.Their swab samples were sent to RMRC at Bhubaneswar for examination and sample of the nurse was found positive. He has been admitted to Covid-19 hospital at Jeypore.

Immediately after the news came in, Collector Madhusudan Mishra reviewed the situation with officials concerned after notifying Podagada as containment zone. The village and other areas within three km radius have been sealed and movement of people restricted for the next 48 hours. Essential commodities will be provided to people by the administration. Contact tracing of the patient is underway, the Collector said.

A team of health officials will be sent to the zone and its buffer areas on Tuesday for examination of all people.