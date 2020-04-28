STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Orissa High Court Chief Justice M Rafiq takes oath

Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri was the last Chief Justice of Orissa HC, who retired on February 4. Justice Sanju Panda had since been the Acting Chief Justice.

Published: 28th April 2020 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal administers oath to Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Justice Mohammad Rafiq was sworn in as the new Chief Justice of Orissa High Court on Monday. Governor Prof Ganeshi Lal administered the oath of office at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.
Prior to this, Justice Rafiq was the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Justice Kalpesh Satyendra Jhaveri was the last Chief Justice of Orissa HC, who retired on February 4. Justice Sanju Panda had since been the Acting Chief Justice.

With Justice Rafiq (60) assuming office as Chief Justice, the number of judges in the High Court went up to 15 against a sanctioned strength of 27.

Justice Rafiq, starting as a judge of the Rajasthan High Court in May, 2006, was also Acting Chief Justice of Rajasthan High Court for two times before joining as Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court on November 13, 2019.

He joined the legal profession as a member of Rajasthan High Court Bar in 1984.

The Union Ministry of Law and Justice notified his transfer from Meghalaya High Court to Orissa on April 23.

The President gave his assent to such transfer after receiving a recommendation from the Supreme Court collegium on April 18.

Born in Sujangarh of Churu district in Rajasthan on May 25, 1960, Justice Rafiq did his B.Com, LLB and M.Com from the University of Rajasthan. He worked as an Assistant Government Advocate for Rajasthan (1986-87), Deputy Government Advocate (1987-1990) and represented the Union of India as Standing Counsel before Rajasthan High Court from 1992 to 2001.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Orissa High Court Justice Mohammad Rafiq Chief Justice of Orissa High Court
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp