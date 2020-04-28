STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Poor wait for pulses in Odisha

pulses

For representation purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

JEYPORE: A month since the Centre announced the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana for providing food security to the poor affected by the lockdown, beneficiaries in Koraput district have been deprived of their share of pulses under the scheme.

The NFSA beneficiaries who are already entitled to get five kilogram of grains (rice or wheat) every month, will get double the entitlement for three months with additional benefit of one kilogram of pulses per person under the package.

Sources said the district administration is yet to receive around 10,670 quintal of pulses, meant for distribution among the beneficiaries.

“The pulses were supposed to be procured from Maharashtra by Odisha State Cooperative Marketing Federation (MARKFED) and sent to the depot of Odisha State Civil Supplies Corporation in Berhampur, from where it would have reached the district. But the stocks didn’t reach from Maharashtra due to transportation issues,” the sources claimed.

In such a scenario, the district administration distributed only rice among beneficiaries in 14 blocks and four urban local bodies. The Centre had allotted 1.80 lakh quintal rice for 36,1115 beneficiaries here.

District Civil Supplies Officer Tula Ram Nayak said about 33 per cent of PDS beneficiaries have received rice as  per the quota fixed under the scheme. “We will provide pulses to the beneficiaries as soon as it reaches us,” he added.

