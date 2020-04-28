Quarantine norms change with place, create confusion in Odisha

Hemant Kumar Rout By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government seems to have a separate set of rules for different regions for Covid-19 containment. While it extended the quarantine period from 14 days to 28 days on case-to-case basis in Bhubaneswar after a series of asymptomatic cases were found earlier this month, the 14-day quarantine is still applicable for the rest of the State notwithstanding the surge in cases of people testing positive much after the accepted period.

Patient No. 100, the 50-year-old from Birajapur in Jajpur district had returned from Bada Bazaar in Kolkata in a mini truck with 20 passengers on March 29. He visited District Headquarters Hospital for self-registration and remained in home quarantine till April 11. He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 25, the 28th day of his return.

This is not the only case that was detected after the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Patient No. 96, a man from Katikata in Jajpur district had returned from Kolkata with six others on March 29. The 57-year-old tested positive on April 25. He was kept in a Government quarantine centre till April 12. Four others of the district tested positive on 28th day of their return and another on 23rd day.

The curious case of Patient No. 61 from Balasore has baffled the health administration as he developed symptoms on 25th day of his return from Jharkhand. After visiting five hospitals in Bhubaneswar for treatment, the 58-year-old tested positive on 36th day.

Of the 52 cases reported in the three North Odisha districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur, nearly 30 pc have tested positive after completing 14-day quarantine. What has set the alarm bells ringing is that most of these asymptomatic cases have become super spreaders transmitting the infection to their near and dear ones. If sources are to be believed, at least 12 close contacts of the Balasore patient got infection from him and the disease has spread to four persons from a Jajpur patient.

While the number of asymptomatic cases testing positive after 14-day period is on the surge, the State Government’s decision for 14-day quarantine for the people returning from other States has left many shocked.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health department PK Mohapatra said after the 14-day institutional quarantine, people are asked to remain in home quarantine for another 14 days. “People too have to be responsible and isolate themselves to combat the virus,” he said.

Health experts said people coming from other States need to be kept for at least 28 days in institutional quarantine because it is impossible for several to adhere to home quarantine protocol in rural areas with limited resources and space. “There is every chance of the infection getting spread, if at all, once they enter their home,” they said.

However, with 80 pc of the positive cases accounting for asymptomatic people, the Government has changed its approach to testing patients. “Earlier, we were testing people with symptoms and having travel history. Now, we are also drawing samples from asymptomatic people in containment areas,” Mohapatra added.

