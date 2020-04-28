STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Quarantine norms change with place, create confusion in Odisha

Surge in asymptomatic cases testing positive after 14-day period;  health experts suggest people returning from other States be kept in 28-day isolation.

Published: 28th April 2020 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Hemant Kumar Rout
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Government seems to have a separate set of rules for different regions for Covid-19 containment. While it extended the quarantine period from 14 days to 28 days on case-to-case basis in Bhubaneswar after a series of asymptomatic cases were found earlier this month, the 14-day quarantine is still applicable for the rest of the State notwithstanding the surge in cases of people testing positive much after the accepted period.

Patient No. 100, the 50-year-old from Birajapur in Jajpur district had returned from Bada Bazaar in Kolkata in a mini truck with 20 passengers on March 29. He visited District Headquarters Hospital for self-registration and remained in home quarantine till April 11. He tested positive for Covid-19 on April 25, the 28th day of his return.

This is not the only case that was detected after the mandatory 14-day quarantine period. Patient No. 96, a man from Katikata in Jajpur district had returned from Kolkata with six others on March 29. The 57-year-old tested positive on April 25. He was kept in a Government quarantine centre till April 12. Four others of the district tested positive on 28th day of their return and another on 23rd day.

The curious case of Patient No. 61 from Balasore has baffled the health administration as he developed symptoms on 25th day of his return from Jharkhand. After visiting five hospitals in Bhubaneswar for treatment, the 58-year-old tested positive on 36th day.

Of the 52 cases reported in the three North Odisha districts of Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur, nearly 30 pc have tested positive after completing 14-day quarantine. What has set the alarm bells ringing is that most of these asymptomatic cases have become super spreaders transmitting the infection to their near and dear ones. If sources are to be believed, at least 12 close contacts of the Balasore patient got infection from him and the disease has spread to four persons from a Jajpur patient.

While the number of asymptomatic cases testing positive after 14-day period is on the surge, the State Government’s decision for 14-day quarantine for the people returning from other States has left many shocked.

Additional Chief Secretary, Health department PK Mohapatra said after the 14-day institutional quarantine, people are asked to remain in home quarantine for another 14 days. “People too have to be responsible and isolate themselves to combat the virus,” he said.

Health experts said people coming from other States need to be kept for at least 28 days in institutional quarantine because it is impossible for several to adhere to home quarantine protocol in rural areas with limited resources and space. “There is every chance of the infection getting spread, if at all, once they enter their home,” they said.

However, with 80 pc of the positive cases accounting for asymptomatic people, the Government has changed its approach to testing patients. “Earlier, we were testing people with symptoms and having travel history. Now, we are also drawing samples from asymptomatic people in containment areas,” Mohapatra added.

Patient history

● Patient 100 from Birajapur in Jajpur district tested positive on 28th day of his return from Kolkata
● Patient 96 of Katikata in Jajpur district and 4 others test positive on 28th day of return from Kolkata
● Patient 61 from Balasore developed symptoms on 25th day of his return from Jharkhand He visited five hospitals in Bhubaneswar and tested positive on 36th day
● 30 pc of 52 cases in the three North Odisha districts tested positive after completing 14-day quarantine

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Odisha Odisha coronavirus cases
Coronavirus
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours
For representational purposes (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Pandemic will be at peak in mid-May: TN Covid Task Force Member
IIT-Delhi's 'WashKaro' app fact-checking fake news on COVID-19

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Lockdown: Judges travel 2000 kms by road to assume charge as HC chief justices
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma donated by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi's first donor
Gallery
Kids taking a shower on the road side of Wall tax road, in chennai . (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
For the homeless in Chennai, life comes to a standstill following intense lockdown
According to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani has reclaimed the position of the richest man in Asia from Chinese Jack Ma with a total net worth of $ 51.7 billion - $6.5 billion more than the latter. According to the real-time ranking, Mukesh Ambani is the 17th richest person in the world. Here are the ten richest people in Asia - list dominated by Chinese business magnates. (The ranking will be updated after the close of each trading day in the US.)
Mukesh Ambani dethrones Jack Ma to become Asia's richest man again. Meet the 10 wealthiest billionaires of the continent here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp