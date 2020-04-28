Scribes arrested for harassing woman in Odisha

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Balikuda police on Monday arrested two scribes of Odia dailies on charges of harassing a woman. They were identified as Bipin Sethy and Dilu Sethy.

The duo had allegedly offered Rs 10,000 to the victim to withdraw her sexual harassment complaint against a computer institute owner. When she refused, they reportedly threatened to publish her obscene photo in their newspapers.

Sources said the woman had lodged an FIR against owner of Dream Land Computer Institute Sagar Mohapatra of Ambasala on April 22 for sending obscene video and photo to her on Whatsapp.

The next day, the scribe duo went to the woman’s house and offered her the money to withdraw the police compliant. When she refused, they warned her of tarnishing her image by publishing her obscene photos in their newspapers.

The victim later lodged another complaint against the scribes basing on which they were arrested. Earlier, police had arrested Mohapatra on Saturday.