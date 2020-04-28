STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven new COVID-19 cases in Odisha, total rises to 118

Published: 28th April 2020 10:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2020 10:59 AM

Swab collection

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: Seven people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Odisha on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 118, officials said.

Of the seven cases, four were reported from the western district of Sundergarh and three in the coastal district of Bhadrak, they said.

With these seven fresh COVID-19 cases, the number of active cases in the state increased to 80, while 37 people have recovered till now.

One person died in Bhubaneswar on April 6, according to the officials.

The total cases in Bhadrak district has climbed to 19 while in Sundergarh it is 10, an official said.

According to the Bhadrak district administration, all three cases have links to West Bengal.

Two persons tested positive in the Basudevpur block while one person hailing from the Bont block tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 1,584 samples were tested on Monday.

The cumulative sample tests in the state till midnight of Monday was 26,687, the officials said.

Of the 118 COVID-19 positive cases, 46 are from Khurda district of which Bhubaneswar is a part, 19 each from Bhadrak and Jajpur, 16 from Balasore, 10 from Sundergarh, two each from Kendrapara and Kalahandi and one each from Cuttack, Puri, Dhenkanal and Koraput districts.

