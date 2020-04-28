Stranded buses leave staff in lurch

By Express News Service

ANGUL: As buses remain stranded with suspension of transport services due to the lockdown, the plight of drivers, conductors, helpers and other staff dependant on the vehicles knows no bounds.

While those in their native places are relatively better placed, those unable to return from outside are facing an uncertain future.

In Angul, more than 40 buses from outside are stranded after the lockdown was announced. Similarly, 15 buses of Angul-based owners are stuck in areas outside the district and are unable to come back.

With livelihood at stake and running out of money and resources for their daily expenditure, the drivers and staff are left in the lurch. President of Angul Private Bus Owners’ Association Manas Samal said all workers are out of work and without remuneration. “We are getting distress calls from our staff who are unable to sustain themselves or their families,” he said.

Urging the State Government to provide financial relief to these employees, Samal also demanded tax relief for the period when private buses remained idle.

At least 200 private buses operate in the district, with more than 600 people directly employed in their operation.