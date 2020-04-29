STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha coronavirus: 27 contacts of Koraput case traced  

The district administration on Tuesday traced all the 27 persons including an infant who came in contact with the coronavirus patient of Podagada village under Dasmantpur block.

A health team engaged in household survey at Podagada in Dasmantpur block

By Express News Service

JEYPORE/KORAPUT: The district administration on Tuesday traced all the 27 persons including an infant who came in contact with the coronavirus patient of Podagada village under Dasmantpur block. The patient, a youth, has been admitted to the special COVID-19 hospital at KIMS, Bhubaneswar. The youth had come in contact with these persons during his stay at Podagada after returning from West Bengal. All the persons, including his family members, have been put in home quarantine after their health check-up. 

The persons who came in contact with the patient also include family members of of the driver who accompanied him from West Bengal. Swab samples of all the persons have been collected and will be sent to Bhubaneswar for examination. Besides, swabs of the health staff who were engaged in contact tracing will also be sent for testing, informed Koraput Collector Madhusudan Mishra.

On the day, a high-level health team led by Koraput CDMO MN Behura and revenue officials rushed to Podagada and took stock of the situation. Sources said the administration has engaged 28 teams to conduct door-to-door health check-up in the village. The process to disinfect the entire area has been initiated.
On Monday, Podagada and areas with three km radius were declared as containment zone and accordingly, police sealed all roads to the village including Koraput-Rayagada State highway.

Behura said medical teams, comprising anganwadi and ASHA workers as well as teachers, would cover all the houses under the containment zone in next 48 hours. A medical officer has been assigned the task to supervise the survey work. Besides, members of self-help groups (SHGs) have been engaged to supply essential commodities in the containment zone to ensure people don’t step out of their homes. Meanwhile, the district police has started thermal screening of people at different places in Jeypore and Koraput. Sources said the administration is planning to introduce thermal screening in border areas to examine migrant workers.

