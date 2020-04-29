STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Cuttack's unmanned quarantine centre target of thieves

Thieves, who have been inactive during the lockdown period so far, are back in action. They are targeting unmanned quarantine centres in rural areas of the district.

Published: 29th April 2020 03:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, burglary

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Thieves, who have been inactive during the lockdown period so far, are back in action. They are targeting unmanned quarantine centres in rural areas of the district. On April 21 night, unidentified miscreants entered the quarantine centre on the premises of Charidesha Nodal Upper Primary School under Kandarei panchayat in Athagarh block by breaking open its skylight and looted mattress, bed sheets, pillows, mug and electric bulbs.

The incident came to fore after two days following which Kandarei Sarpanch Rosalin Behera filed an FIR in this connection with Khuntuni police. “Acting on the FIR, we conducted investigation in the locality and busted a three-member gang involved in the theft. While two of them were apprehended, another accused, a driver, is at large,” said Khuntuni IIC Suchitra Birjya Das.

Accused Balaram Behera of Saraswatipur and Milu Nayak of Kandarei have been served notice under Section 41A of Cr.PC. Accused Balaram alias Balia, who was earlier involved in a theft case, had invited the driver and Milu, a construction worker by arranging a feast near the school. They chalked out plan to commit theft from the quarantine centre.

All the stolen accessories of the quarantine centre have been recovered from the two while efforts are on to corner the absconding driver, Das informed. Sources said, most of the quarantine centers are lying unused and sans security personnel thereby facilitating miscreants in stealing the accessories.

Special Covid plans for LGBTs, pregnant women
The State Government has decided to make separate arrangements for members of LGBT community in the temporary medical centres set up at the panchayat level to quarantine persons who return from other states once the lockdown is lifted. Besides, arrangements have been also being made to house pregnant women in these medical centres.

According to guidelines issued by the State Government, appropriate planning and demarcations would be made in advance to ensure social distancing in the camps. Required disabled-friendly arrangements shall also be made, wherever required, to the extent possible, it said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp