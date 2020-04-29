Cuttack's unmanned quarantine centre target of thieves

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: Thieves, who have been inactive during the lockdown period so far, are back in action. They are targeting unmanned quarantine centres in rural areas of the district. On April 21 night, unidentified miscreants entered the quarantine centre on the premises of Charidesha Nodal Upper Primary School under Kandarei panchayat in Athagarh block by breaking open its skylight and looted mattress, bed sheets, pillows, mug and electric bulbs.

The incident came to fore after two days following which Kandarei Sarpanch Rosalin Behera filed an FIR in this connection with Khuntuni police. “Acting on the FIR, we conducted investigation in the locality and busted a three-member gang involved in the theft. While two of them were apprehended, another accused, a driver, is at large,” said Khuntuni IIC Suchitra Birjya Das.

Accused Balaram Behera of Saraswatipur and Milu Nayak of Kandarei have been served notice under Section 41A of Cr.PC. Accused Balaram alias Balia, who was earlier involved in a theft case, had invited the driver and Milu, a construction worker by arranging a feast near the school. They chalked out plan to commit theft from the quarantine centre.

All the stolen accessories of the quarantine centre have been recovered from the two while efforts are on to corner the absconding driver, Das informed. Sources said, most of the quarantine centers are lying unused and sans security personnel thereby facilitating miscreants in stealing the accessories.

Special Covid plans for LGBTs, pregnant women

The State Government has decided to make separate arrangements for members of LGBT community in the temporary medical centres set up at the panchayat level to quarantine persons who return from other states once the lockdown is lifted. Besides, arrangements have been also being made to house pregnant women in these medical centres.

According to guidelines issued by the State Government, appropriate planning and demarcations would be made in advance to ensure social distancing in the camps. Required disabled-friendly arrangements shall also be made, wherever required, to the extent possible, it said.