Drug peddlers, liquor mafia have a free run in Odisha's Jagatsinghpur

By Express News Service

JAGATSINGHPUR: Contraband and illicit liquor trade seems to be unbothered by the coronavirus crisis as there has been a spurt in such cases across the district. As police remain busy in enforcing lockdown measures, unscrupulous traders have started selling liquor, brown sugar and ganja taking advantage of the situation. Though liquor shops have been closed since the lockdown, retailers are selling through back-door in many areas of the district.

Sources said several vegetable vendors and petty businessmen are also selling liquor at black charging thrice the original price in several villages. Since there is no restriction on trade of essential items, vegetable vendors are clandestinely selling illegal liquor, brown sugar and ganja in rural areas causing strong resentment among the locals. Recently, two vegetable vendors - Nila Barik and Bikash Bala of Pattamundai - were arrested by Naugaon police when they were peddling five kg ganja in a vegetable packet.

Sources said many unemployed youths are also involved in brown sugar trade. Lockdown restrictions are being eased from 1 pm to 5 pm during which there is no police deployment. Taking advantage of the absence of police personnel, liquor mafia and drug peddlers are becoming active during this period. Several villages have witnessed a rise in numbers of drunkards and drug addicts after a lull during the initial days of the lockdown.

Many villagers alleged that miscreants are openly violating the lockdown norms in an inebriated condition creating panic among people. Though they have approached the district administration seeking an end to the growing the menace, no action has been taken against those involved in this illegal trade. Local MLA Prasant Muduli confessed that many villagers have complained about the increase in illegal sale of liquor in rural areas resulting in rise of violence and anti-social activities.

“I have sought the intervention of police administration to check this menace,” he said. Jagatsinghpur IIC Rajanikant Mishra said police have seized illegal liquor and made arrests in this connection. On Monday night, police arrested two persons - Sarbeswer Jena of Kendal and Tushar Das of Ohala - and seized 5 gm of brown sugar worth `60,000 from their possession. Mishra said raids are being conducted to stop this illegal trade.

Illegal affair

