Food, safety and dignity for all returnees: Naveen

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As around 10 lakh migrant workers have already registered to return to Odisha, the State Government has gone on an overdrive to prepare facilities to accommodate such a huge influx of people. Reviewing the situation on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the Covid-19 observers to prepare themselves for the development in the next eight to 10 days.

He asked officials to upgrade facilities at the gram panchayat level on war-footing with focus on safety and dignity of the returnees. The CM directed the officials to ensure that no one goes without food. Families of all eligible workers should be covered under public distribution system (PDS) even if they do not have ration cards, he ordered.

To provide work opportunities to migrant workers on completing 14-day quarantine, he asked Panchayati Raj department to double the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) mandays from five lakh to 10 lakh per day. He also asked the Forest department to start labour intensive work by giving special attention to the livelihood of kendu leaf workers. The Housing and Urban Development department has been directed to complete distribution of vendor assistance within a week.

Naveen stressed increasing of testing capacity at ICMR approved laboratories and facilities from 10,000 to 15,000 per day in view of the arrival of the migrant workers. The Government has decided to spend `120 per day on providing food to an adult and `100 per day for a child at quarantine centres.

Besides, `300 has been sanctioned for personal hygiene kit that include tooth brush, paste, tongue cleaner, soaps, oil, razor, masks, sanitary pad, mug, bottle, bucket per person for 14 days. Besides, two bed sheets and two pillow covers will be provided for each bed. `2,000 a day has been set aside for cleaning, sanitation and security. So far, 7102 camps with 2.27 lakh beds have been made functional in the State.