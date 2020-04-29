STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Food, safety and dignity for all returnees: Naveen

He asked officials to upgrade facilities at the gram panchayat level on war-footing with focus on safety and dignity of the returnees.

Published: 29th April 2020 02:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 07:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As around 10 lakh migrant workers have already registered to return to Odisha, the State Government has gone on an overdrive to prepare facilities to accommodate such a huge influx of people. Reviewing the situation on Tuesday, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik asked the Covid-19 observers to prepare themselves for the development in the next eight to 10 days.

He asked officials to upgrade facilities at the gram panchayat level on war-footing with focus on safety and dignity of the returnees. The CM directed the officials to ensure that no one goes without food. Families of all eligible workers should be covered under public distribution system (PDS) even if they do not have ration cards, he ordered.

To provide work opportunities to migrant workers on completing 14-day quarantine, he asked Panchayati Raj department to double the Mahatma Gandhi National Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) mandays from five lakh to 10 lakh per day. He also asked the Forest department to start labour intensive work by giving special attention to the livelihood of kendu leaf workers. The Housing and Urban Development department has been directed to complete distribution of vendor assistance within a week. 

Naveen stressed increasing of testing capacity at ICMR approved laboratories and facilities from 10,000 to 15,000 per day in view of the  arrival of the migrant workers. The Government has decided to spend `120 per day on providing food to an adult and `100 per day for a child at quarantine centres.

Besides, `300 has been sanctioned for personal hygiene kit that include tooth brush, paste, tongue cleaner, soaps, oil, razor, masks, sanitary pad, mug, bottle, bucket per person for 14 days. Besides, two bed sheets and two pillow covers will be provided for each bed. `2,000 a day has been set aside for cleaning, sanitation and security.  So far, 7102 camps with 2.27 lakh beds have been made functional in the State. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp