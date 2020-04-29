STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
More migrants from Surat seek Odisha CM’s help to return

BJP leader Srikant Padhy, who is in touch with these workers and facilitated supply of dry food to them, said they have no money to buy food as the factories that employed them are now closed.

Odia workers boarding a bus at Surat on Monday I Express

By Express News Service

BERHAMPUR:With at least 228 migrant workers of Ganjam starting their homeward journey from Surat in four buses, more labourers from the district stranded in Gujarat have appealed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to rescue them. In video clips sent to the district administration on Tuesday, more than 200 persons of Khariaguda, Jarada and Patrapur villages in Patrapur block and Tikarapada, Gaudagaon, Karapada, Bhramarapur villages in Digapahandi block appealed to the Chief Minister to arrange transport for them. They are currently stranded at Mumbai and Thane of Maharastra.

BJP leader Srikant Padhy, who is in touch with these workers and facilitated supply of dry food to them, said they have no money to buy food as the factories that employed them are now closed.  “Government should bring all the migrants back or else they will die of hunger”, he said. 

Meanwhile, the Surat administration has reportedly permitted 1000 stranded Odias to return to Odisha in 13 buses which is scheduled to leave on Tuesday evening. While the 200 labourers who left Surat on Monday were medically examined before they boarded the bus, the Ganjam administration has decided to examine them again after they reach the district as social distancing has not been maintained in the buses. On the other hand, locals apprehended chances of infection in Ganjam that has been declared green zone after the migrants reach the district from the Covid-19 hotspots. 

Workers to reach today
Berhampur: The 228 migrant workers from Surat, who are on their way back to Ganjam in four buses, will reach here on Wednesday. Buses will be parked at Haldiapadar terminal on the outskirts of Berhampur, said Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange. A health team will screen all of them and collect swab samples of those having flu-like symptoms. They would be sent to quarantine centres.

Coronavirus
