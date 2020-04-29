Murder convict commits suicide in Choudwar jail

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: A murder convict allegedly committed suicide in Choudwar Circle Jail on Tuesday. The deceased is Balaram Swain (34) of Prasannapur under Balikuda police limits in Jagatsinghpur.

Choudwar Jail Superintendent Subhakanta Mishra said Swain was involved in a murder and robbery case in 2014 and convicted by the court in June 2019. Swain who was serving life imprisonment at Ali-Pingal jail in Jagatsinghpur was transferred to Choudwar Circle Jail on March 8, 2020.

The convict had gone to toilet where he hanged himself with the help of his towel. Swain was rescued in critical condition and rushed to SCB where he was declared brought dead, Mishra informed.