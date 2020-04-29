STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No summer vacation for Orissa HC

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court on Tuesday decided to suspend its summer vacation, slated from May 18 to June 16, to make up for the loss of working hours due to coronavirus lockdown. The High Court has also cancelled the summer break of subordinate courts. The decision was taken by full court of Chief Justice Mohammad Rafiq and 12 other Judges on Tuesday.

“In view of the exigencies caused by Covid-19 and declaration of lockdown in the State, the Court after due consultation with the Advocate General and the President, Vice President and the Secretary of Orissa High Court Bar Association, has been pleased to suspend the ensuing summer vacation, 2020, of the Orissa High Court, if the lockdown is not extended beyond May 3”, the Registrar (Judicial ) said in a notification issued on Tuesday.

The Registrar (Administration) issued an identical notification on suspension of summer vacation of subordinate courts functioning in the State. The High Court had been taking up only urgent matters through videoconferencing since functioning of the court was suspended due to the lockdown on March 25. Later since April 17, one division bench and two single judge benches  have been functioning on each alternate day through video conferencing. 

All the subordinate courts in the State have been functioning for an hour everyday from April 20 to take up urgent criminal matters like remand, production and bail. Functioning of the subordinate courts had till then remained suspended since March 25.

