STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Odisha

Odisha coronavirus: Four of a family in containment zone test positive  

They are family members of Case No 103 who was tested positive on Saturday
 

Published: 29th April 2020 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2020 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

After one person from Bhubaneswar recovered, the number of active cases in Odisha now stand at 79. (Photo | Biswanath Swain, EPS))

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least four members of a family were tested positive for COVID-19 from the containment zone of Nala Road in Rourkela on Monday. They are all family members of 60-year-old Case 103, who was the first positive case to be detected from the locality on Saturday. The administration had declared the locality as a containment zone on Sunday.

All the patients - two women (aged 57 and 35) and as many men (aged 38 and 27) - were asymptomatic. They have been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Rourkela, which as of now has seven active cases.
The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has closed all the meat and fish selling shops at Sector-18 as the 60-year-old patient was a frequent visitor there. 

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Super spreader worry for Odisha as cases swell

According to reports, 30 samples were collected till Tuesday morning and 20 more would be collected by night. This includes swab samples of those who came in contact with the positive cases of Nala road and 13 employees of the COVID-19 hospital whose samples were collected as a precautionary measure.
In a statement, RMC informed that till Monday night of the 5062 households in the containment zone, 4766 were screened by health teams and the locality disinfected by sanitary workers. Essential commodities were supplied at people’s doorsteps.

DIG(western range) Kabita Jalan said police presence has been strengthened with deployment of four platoon forces for strict adherence to containment zone guidelines. She appealed the residents to stay confined to their houses, cooperate with health teams and the administration. She said in view of the holy month of Ramzaan, minority community leaders were also taken into confidence to ensure that people offer prayers in their houses. Positive cases in both Nala and Bisra containment zones are five each. 

ADM’s appeal 
After detection of  five positive cases at Rourkela and as many in the nearby Bisra block, the Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane on Tuesday said the administration is fully prepared to handle the situation and appealed people not panic.

She appealed residents to follow all lockdown guidelines, wear mask, avoid frequently touching mouth, nose and eyes; practice regular hand washing and social distancing to help contain spread of the coronavirus.

Stay up to date on all the latest Odisha news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Rourkela Odisha coronavirus Coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronavirus
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
The process of donating plasma is similar to that of donating blood and takes about an hour. (Photo | PTI)
Plasma given by me saved lives of COVID-19 patients: Delhi donor
Jean Dreze (Image|Suvajit)
Keeping migrant workers from returning home will deepen financial crisis: Jean Drèze
One of the walls being dismantled
'Corona wall' built at Andhra-TN border bulldozed after 24 hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
How Irrfan Khan started his acting journey with National School of Drama
Justice Biswanath Somadder. (Photo| EPS)
Judges travel 2000 km by road to assume charge as Meghalaya HC chief justice
Gallery
Director Anurag Basu, a cancer survivor, who worked with Irrfan Khan in their early TV days and collaborated on ‘Life...in a Metro’ conveyed his condolences, “It was a long battle and he fought it alone away from everyone.” (Photo | Twitter)
Gone too soon, Irrfan Khan was a ray of sunshine even in the darkest of days: Friends in cinema
Versatile Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away today at 53. As tributes from around the world pour in for the actor, let us take a look at 10 powerful quotes of one of India's finest actors.
RIP Irrfan Khan: Here are 10 unforgettable quotes by the versatile actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp