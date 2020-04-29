Odisha coronavirus: Four of a family in containment zone test positive  

By Express News Service

ROURKELA: At least four members of a family were tested positive for COVID-19 from the containment zone of Nala Road in Rourkela on Monday. They are all family members of 60-year-old Case 103, who was the first positive case to be detected from the locality on Saturday. The administration had declared the locality as a containment zone on Sunday.

All the patients - two women (aged 57 and 35) and as many men (aged 38 and 27) - were asymptomatic. They have been admitted to the COVID-19 hospital at Rourkela, which as of now has seven active cases.

The Rourkela Municipal Corporation (RMC) has closed all the meat and fish selling shops at Sector-18 as the 60-year-old patient was a frequent visitor there.

According to reports, 30 samples were collected till Tuesday morning and 20 more would be collected by night. This includes swab samples of those who came in contact with the positive cases of Nala road and 13 employees of the COVID-19 hospital whose samples were collected as a precautionary measure.

In a statement, RMC informed that till Monday night of the 5062 households in the containment zone, 4766 were screened by health teams and the locality disinfected by sanitary workers. Essential commodities were supplied at people’s doorsteps.

DIG(western range) Kabita Jalan said police presence has been strengthened with deployment of four platoon forces for strict adherence to containment zone guidelines. She appealed the residents to stay confined to their houses, cooperate with health teams and the administration. She said in view of the holy month of Ramzaan, minority community leaders were also taken into confidence to ensure that people offer prayers in their houses. Positive cases in both Nala and Bisra containment zones are five each.

ADM’s appeal

After detection of five positive cases at Rourkela and as many in the nearby Bisra block, the Rourkela ADM Aboli Sunil Naravane on Tuesday said the administration is fully prepared to handle the situation and appealed people not panic.

She appealed residents to follow all lockdown guidelines, wear mask, avoid frequently touching mouth, nose and eyes; practice regular hand washing and social distancing to help contain spread of the coronavirus.